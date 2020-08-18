Former Paris town hall deputy under inquiry over suspected rape

The Paris public prosecutor said on Tuesday it had opened a preliminary inquiry over the suspected rape of a minor against former Paris City Hall deputy mayor Christophe Girard.

"Following statements ...published by the New York Times on Aug 16 accusing Christophe Girard, the Paris public prosecutor has opened ... a preliminary inquiry for rape by a person in a position of authority," the prosecutor said in a statement.

Lawyers for Girard could not be immediately reached for comment.