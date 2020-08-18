Left Menu
Air India pilots challenge termination of services; HC seeks airline's stand

The earlier batch of pleas have been moved by the pilots who had resigned but had later withdrawn the resignations before the six month notice period was over. They have sought directions to Air India not to accept their resignations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:28 IST
The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought Air India's reply on a plea by several pilots challenging the national carrier's decision to terminate their services with effect from August 13. Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to Air India and sought its stand on the fresh batch of petitions by four pilots who have challenged the airline's August 13 order. Air India had earlier terminated services of more than 40 other pilots.

The court also orally asked the national carrier to stay its hands with regard to seeking surrender of the identity cards and other documents of the four pilots till Wednesday, when an earlier batch of similar pleas by other Air India pilots are to be heard. The earlier batch of pleas have been moved by the pilots who had resigned but had later withdrawn the resignations before the six month notice period was over.

They have sought directions to Air India not to accept their resignations. Air India on August 13 issued termination letters to all those pilots who had resigned earlier but had withdrawn the same.

The fresh batch of petitions, filed through advocate Ravi Raghunath, have been moved challenging the August 13 termination letter. The court listed the latest batch of petitions for hearing on September 17 Advocate Nilansh Gaur, appearing for some of the pilots who had moved court earlier, told PTI that they too have filed modification applications challenging the August 13 order and it would be heard on Wednesday.

In the pleas filed through Gaur, the pilots have contended that they initially tendered their resignations over delay by Air India in disbursing pay and allowances. They have also contended that neither were their notice periods reduced nor any no-objection certificate issued to them after receipt of resignation.

They have further contended that the resignations were subsequently withdrawn, but the withdrawal was not accepted by Air India..

