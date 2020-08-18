Left Menu
Police seize cache of weapons from Assam's Chirang

A cache of weapons was seized in a search operation conducted at the Khagrabari village under Runikhata police station limits in the Chirang district of Assam on Tuesday.

ANI | Chirang (Assam) | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:04 IST
Cache of weapons seized in search operation conducted at Khagrabari village in Chirang district.. Image Credit: ANI

According to the police, the seized items include an AK rifle, an HK rifle, magazines, pistols, and grenades.

On Sunday, the Kokrajhar police had recovered arms and a huge quantity of ammunition from Saraibil and Sarfanguri areas here in the "fight against militancy" in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD). (ANI)

