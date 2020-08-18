Russian, U.S. defence chiefs discuss measures to build trust

Russian, U.S. defence chiefs discuss measures to build trustReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:41 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed strengthening trust measures and transparency in a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry said, in an effort to prevent military incidents.
The United States earlier on Tuesday informed Russia of its terms for extending a landmark treaty that limits their deployed strategic nuclear weapons. It is due to expire in February.
