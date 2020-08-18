Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conviction in Hariri case a step towards justice, UK minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:59 IST
Conviction in Hariri case a step towards justice, UK minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The conviction of a member of Hezbollah of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing is a step towards justice, a British minister said on Tuesday.

"As @STLebanon (Special Tribunal for Lebanon) delivers its judgment, our thoughts are with those affected by the 2005 attack in Beirut, another painful event in Lebanon's history," James Cleverly, a minister in the foreign office, said on Twitter.

"Today's verdict is a step towards justice. Those who commit such atrocities must be held to account."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ferrari, McLaren first to confirm signing new F1 agreement

Ferrari and McLaren on Tuesday became the first teams to confirm they have signed the new Concorde Agreement on the future of Formula One racing. The agreement will cover the 2021 through 2025 seasons and follows years of intense negotiatio...

Coronavirus in 'sustained decline' in Mexico, top official says

The coronavirus pandemic is now in sustained decline in Mexico after a significant drop in fatalities during the past week, the governments coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. In the week through Aug. 17, Mexicos health mini...

PM Modi extends Independence Day greetings to Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Afghanistans President Ashraf Ghani and its people on the eve of the countrys independence day and said India supports its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorismIndepende...

Speaker reviews arrangements for UP assembly session amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Tuesday held a meeting to review arrangements for the second session of the 17th Legislative Assembly. The Speaker said that all the workers of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020