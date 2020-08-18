Conviction in Hariri case a step towards justice, UK minister says

Conviction in Hariri case a step towards justice, UK minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:59 IST
The conviction of a member of Hezbollah of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing is a step towards justice, a British minister said on Tuesday.
"As @STLebanon (Special Tribunal for Lebanon) delivers its judgment, our thoughts are with those affected by the 2005 attack in Beirut, another painful event in Lebanon's history," James Cleverly, a minister in the foreign office, said on Twitter.
"Today's verdict is a step towards justice. Those who commit such atrocities must be held to account."
