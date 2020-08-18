Delhi reports 1,374 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities
The total number of cases now stands at 1,54,741 including 1,39,447 discharged/recovered/migrated cases, 11,068 active cases, and 4,226 deaths, the Delhi Government said. With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases and 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.
