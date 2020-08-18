CBI arrests appraiser of Customs department, 3 others in connection with bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an appraiser of the Customs department and three others including a Customs house agent, a middleman, a private person in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 7 lakhs.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:05 IST
The arrested accused would be produced before the Competent Court.
Searches were conducted at the office of the appraiser at Chennai, his previous office in ICD, Tuglakabad, and residential premises located at Delhi, Noida, Chennai which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash of around Rs 1 crore. (ANI)
