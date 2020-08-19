Left Menu
Mali: Opposition group insists on President Keita's resignation, Jonathan briefs Buhari

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 19-08-2020 08:46 IST
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / Femi-Adesina-1452287068399764

Nigeria's Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on August 18 has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the political situation in Mali and the efforts by West African leaders to restore stability to the country. Saying the opposition group, M5 insisted on the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has received his immediate predecessor, who is ECOWAS Special Envoy to the Republic of Mali at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement quoted by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said President Buhari and four other ECOWAS leaders had visited Bamako, Mali, last month, followed by a virtual extraordinary summit of the sub-regional body.

According to the statement, Dr. Jonathan, who was in Mali from Monday to Thursday, last week, recounted his meetings with the stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, Ambassadors of US, France, Russia, Germany, European Union, and other important personalities key to peace and cohesion in the country.

The main opposition group, M5, he said, continued to insist on the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a position not acceptable to ECOWAS, which insisted only on the democratic process in a change of power within its jurisdiction.

"We told them that no international organization, including the African Union (AU), United Nations (UN), and others, would agree with their position. We continued to emphasize the need for dialogue," former President Jonathan stressed.

He added that the Constitutional Court had been reconstituted and inaugurated, while vacancies in the Supreme Court had been filled, thus sorting out the judicial arm of government.

President Buhari thanked Dr. Jonathan for what he called the stamina you have displayed on the Mali issue and counseled further consultations with the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.

