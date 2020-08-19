COVID-19: OMC donates Rs 250 crores to Odisha CM Relief Fund

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has donated Rs 250 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to support state government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19. "As a responsible PSU, the OMC contributed Rs 250 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support State Government's efforts to control the COVID-19 situation and help those affected by the pandemic," the mining corporation tweeted on Tuesday."Earlier, we had contributed Rs 500 crores to CMRF for the cause," the tweet further read.

As many as 2,239 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state government said here on Tuesday. "Nine deaths and 2,239 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 64,533 including 20,339 active cases, 43,779 recovered cases and 362 deaths," it said. (ANI)