Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: OMC donates Rs 250 crores to Odisha CM Relief Fund

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has donated Rs 250 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to support state government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:02 IST
COVID-19: OMC donates Rs 250 crores to Odisha CM Relief Fund
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has donated Rs 250 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to support state government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19. "As a responsible PSU, the OMC contributed Rs 250 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support State Government's efforts to control the COVID-19 situation and help those affected by the pandemic," the mining corporation tweeted on Tuesday."Earlier, we had contributed Rs 500 crores to CMRF for the cause," the tweet further read.

As many as 2,239 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state government said here on Tuesday. "Nine deaths and 2,239 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 64,533 including 20,339 active cases, 43,779 recovered cases and 362 deaths," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president, vowing to end Trump 'chaos'

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America and put an end to the chaos that has defined Republican President Donald Trumps administration. The second night o...

FACTBOX-Elder statesmen, activists, rising stars make case for Democrat Biden in White House

The Democratic Party formally nominated Joe Biden for U.S. president at its national convention on Tuesday, turning to future leaders and elder statesmen to make the case for why he is the right choice to face Republican President Donald Tr...

Messi would not be leaving, he wants to end his career while playing for Barcelona: Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that striker Lionel Messi would not be leaving the club as he wants to end his career while playing for the Catalan side. His remarks come as severe speculation is doing the rounds about Mes...

Lyon's youth takes on experience of Bayern in CL semifinal

Having already eliminated Juventus and Manchester City, the task of overcoming the final hurdle to reach a first Champions League final suddenly seems less daunting for Lyon. Even if the French clubs semifinal opponent on Wednesday is a Bay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020