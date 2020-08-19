Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP won't accept anarchy, claims will be collected from rioters for damaging property: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will not accept anarchy, and claims will be collected from rioters and miscreants for damaging public or private property, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:37 IST
UP won't accept anarchy, claims will be collected from rioters for damaging property: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh will not accept anarchy, and claims will be collected from rioters and miscreants for damaging public or private property, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. This comes after the Chief Minister approved the constitution of the property damage claims tribunal in Lucknow and Meerut as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020.

"Uttar Pradesh does not accept anarchy. Damage claims will be recovered from those rioters, miscreants who damaged public or private property. Alert and Safe Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Earlier, according to the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), UP claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions will be accepted in the Lucknow tribunal.

Further, the Meerut tribunal will have jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Agra divisions. After the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests erupted in the state in December last year, Chief Minister Yogi had said that the cost of damages to public properties will be recovered from the protesters.

The state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages. It provided for setting up tribunals to settle the claims. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded

Although COVID-19 patients may lose their sense of smell, they can breathe freely, do not tend to have a runny or blocked nose, and cannot detect bitter or sweet tastes, a study published on Wednesday has found. The study is the first to co...

People News Roundup: Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman; The second man pleads not guilty in 'brazen' killing of Jam Master Jay and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel r...

Shimla's horse owners hit hard by lack of tourists amid pandemic

The tourism sector, which is a major source of employment, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many people like the horse owners or Ghodewalas of Shimla struggling to survive. The lack of tourists due the COVID-19 outb...

With spike of 64,531 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 27,67,274

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 dischargedmigrated pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020