UP won't accept anarchy, claims will be collected from rioters for damaging property: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will not accept anarchy, and claims will be collected from rioters and miscreants for damaging public or private property, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. This comes after the Chief Minister approved the constitution of the property damage claims tribunal in Lucknow and Meerut as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020.

"Uttar Pradesh does not accept anarchy. Damage claims will be recovered from those rioters, miscreants who damaged public or private property. Alert and Safe Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Earlier, according to the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), UP claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions will be accepted in the Lucknow tribunal.

Further, the Meerut tribunal will have jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Agra divisions. After the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests erupted in the state in December last year, Chief Minister Yogi had said that the cost of damages to public properties will be recovered from the protesters.

The state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages. It provided for setting up tribunals to settle the claims. (ANI)