Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chronology of Sushant Singh's death case

-- Jul 18: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police. -- Jul 25: Rajput's father K K Singh lodges an FIR in Patna for several offences including abetment of suicide against Rhea and her family members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:59 IST
Chronology of Sushant Singh's death case

Following is the chronology of events in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI. -- Jun 14: Rajput, 34, found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police starts inquest proceedings under CrPC to ascertain the cause of unnatural death. -- Jun 18: Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty records her statement before Mumbai Police.

-- Jul 6: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement in the case. -- Jul 18: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police.

-- Jul 25: Rajput's father K K Singh lodges an FIR in Patna for several offences including abetment of suicide against Rhea and her family members. -- Jul 27: Mumbai Police records filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement.

-- Jul 29: Rhea moves SC seeking transfer of the FIR in from Patna to Mumbai. -- Jul 31: ED says it has filed a money laundering case in the matter.

-- Aug 4: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar says the state government has recommended CBI investigation in the matter. Mumbai Police Commissioner says 54 persons in all have recorded their statements in the case. -- Aug 6: CBI says it has lodged an FIR in the matter.

-- Aug 7: Centre moves SC seeking to be made a party in Rhea's plea. -- Aug 8: Rajput's father K K Singh moves SC, opposing Rhea's plea.

-- Aug 10: Rhea moves fresh plea before SC alleging media trial. -- Aug 11: Maharashtra govt tells SC that Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction. SC reserves judgement on Rhea's plea.

-- Aug 19: SC upholds transfer of the Patna FIR to the CBI in the case..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC order in Sushant Singh's death case a victory for family, fans, says family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court upholding the transfer to the CBI of an FIR against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actors suicide...

Young pitchers take center stage as Rockies host Astros

Runs were hard to come by when the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros played two games in Texas this week. Coors Field in Denver could be a different story when the teams play the second half of their four-game set Wednesday and Thursd...

Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks Unveils Official New Jersey and Website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Cricket team St Lucia Zouks owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd., the consortium that owns Kings XI Punjab - today virtually unveiled its new official jersey and website - www.zouksonfire.com. These new an...

Dodgers go for 8 straight; Mariners look to halt skid

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly can do no wrong, while the ice-cold Seattle Mariners havent seen much go right as of late. The Dodgers bid for their eighth straight victory on Wednesday when they travel to Seattle to continue thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020