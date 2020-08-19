Puducherry's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,762

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry now stands at 8,762, including 5,312 recoveries and 3,321 active cases, the health department informed on Wednesday. So far, 129 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the Union Territory.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the country has seen a spike of 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the country has gone up to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged patients, and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)