Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police declare riot as Portland protesters set fires, attack government building

A crowd of several hundred people gathered in the city's Colonel Summers Park late on Tuesday before marching through Southeast Portland streets, eventually arriving at the Multnomah Building, police said. U.S. Attorney General William Barr came under fire from Democratic lawmakers earlier this month for sending federal officers to disperse protesters in the city.

Reuters | Portland | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:10 IST
Police declare riot as Portland protesters set fires, attack government building
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in the U.S. city of Portland on Tuesday, prompting police to declare a riot, after weeks of mostly peaceful anti-racism demonstrations. The protesters, some wearing gas masks and carrying shields, lit fires in dumpsters and used lighter fuel to start a fire inside the Multnomah Building big enough to set off the sprinkler system, police said.

TV footage https://bit.ly/34c7Z5L showed debris on the street in flames and people throwing stones at the building. The fire in the building was put out by police, media said. Black Lives Matter protests have been held across the United States in recent months after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests, including in Portland, have at times erupted into arson and violence, and federal officers sent into the Northwestern city have repeatedly clashed with crowds targeting the federal courthouse there. Police said some officers were targeted a night earlier with a "powerful green laser" capable of causing permanent eye damage when some protesters marched on the Portland Police Association building.

"Portland Police has declared the gathering near the Multnomah Building a riot after individuals vandalized, repeatedly smashed first floor windows with rocks and threw burning material into an office," the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. Police said some crowd control "munitions" were used to disperse the protesters, but no tear gas.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury released a statement at midnight, saying a small group of protesters had set fire to the Office of Community Involvement. "This is the heart of our county, where people in our community come to get married, get their passports, and celebrate their cultural traditions and diversity," the Oregonian website quoted her as saying, adding the space is dedicated to community members "marginalized by the traditional political process."

Police said on Wednesday an officer sustained a minor injury and there were two arrests, one on charges of rioting, unlawful use of a weapon and assaulting a public safety officer, and another on charges of criminal mischief and reckless endangering. A crowd of several hundred people gathered in the city's Colonel Summers Park late on Tuesday before marching through Southeast Portland streets, eventually arriving at the Multnomah Building, police said.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr came under fire from Democratic lawmakers earlier this month for sending federal officers to disperse protesters in the city. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday called for the Department of Justice to prosecute a group of people caught on videotape beating and kicking a man who crashed his truck near protests in Portland.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Total COVID deaths reach 2,638; active cases reducing since Aug 16

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the states case fatality rate CFR coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said. A total of 2,638 people have died in the state due to coronavirus ...

One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter between security...

DPIIT calls inter-ministerial meet on royalty payments on Aug 25

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on royalty payments on August 25, an official said. The meeting would be chaired by DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.Officials f...

Greece clamps down at party island Mykonos as COVID-19 infections spike

Greece will extend restrictions in the popular holiday island of Mykonos and the coastal area of Chalkidiki in northern Greece to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, Civil Protection authorities said on Wednesday. The measures includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020