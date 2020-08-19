Left Menu
Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct common eligibility test

In a significant reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:14 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh during cabinet briefing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test. NRA, a multi-agency body, will encompass the first-level test by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS).

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said it is one of the most landmark reforms in independent India. "It will bring ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other," he said.

He said merit list through the test will remain valid for three years during which the candidate can apply for jobs in different sectors depending upon his aptitude and preferences. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country.

C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, said that there are more than 20 recruitment agencies in central government. He said preliminary exam of three recruitment agencies was being made common and in course of time there will be common eligibility test for other recruitment agencies. (ANI)

