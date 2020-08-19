Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy effectively carried out Mission Based deployment to protect maritime interests, says Rajnath Singh

Indian Navy has effectively carried out Mission Based deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:16 IST
Indian Navy effectively carried out Mission Based deployment to protect maritime interests, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Naval Commanders' Conference on Wednesday (Photo tweeted by Defence Minister). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy has effectively carried out Mission Based deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. Singh, who attended the Naval Commanders' Conference today, said that "these deployments have helped increase Maritime Domain Awareness, provided rapid humanitarian aid and relief."

"Attended the Naval Commanders' Conference today. I applaud the Indian Navy for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation," the Defence Minister tweeted. He also expressed confidence in the "Navy's preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft."

The Defence Minister congratulated the Indian Navy on the conduct of 'Operation Samudra Setu' which he said has contributed extensively to national interest. "I congratulate the @indiannavy, on the conduct of the biggest ever evacuation operation 'Operation Samudra Setu',which has contributed extensively to the national interest. The Navy was instrumental in bringing home almost 4000 people from neighboring countries based in the IOR," he said.

"The @indiannavy has also been at the forefront of the indigenization process. It is important that we keep pace with the successes which have been achieved so far. The recently inaugurated NIIO (Naval Innovation Indigenisation Organization) is one such step," added the Defence Minister. Rajnath Singh had on Thursday launched the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar.

The Naval Commanders' Conference assumes significance in the wake of border tensions with China. The meeting is happening at a time when the Chinese have taken a rigid stand on the border issue and are showing reluctance to disengage from the Finger area, Depsang and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh sector. A release informed that Defence Minister, while addressing the Commanders on the inaugural day of the Naval Commanders' Conference, complimented the men and women of Indian Navy for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation and expressed the confidence in the Indian Navy's preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft.

As per the release, the Defence Minister also highlighted the creation of the post of CDS and Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as "major milestones in bringing more synergy amongst the three services, especially in training, procurement and staffing and bringing jointness in operations." Defence Minister said accepting the challenges arising out of the Covid-19 situation in the current financial year Indian Navy has continued to progress the operational, administrative and modernization efforts, the release informed. "Notwithstanding these fiscal challenges, the government has invoked the Emergency Powers to meet the emergent requirements of the services, he added."

Rajnath Singh was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff and was briefed on the innovations carried out by Indian Navy in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic which included various equipment developed, designed by the Navy, being effectively utilised by various agencies. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian leader orders police to quash protests, EU prepares sanctions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his police on Wednesday to put down protests in the capital Minsk, signalling an escalation after a week and a half of mass demonstrations against his rule.Lukashenkos order came as European...

South Africa investigates COVID-linked corruption of $290 mln

South African authorities are investigating government departments for graft over irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders worth 5 billion rand 290 million, the head of its Special Investigating Unit SIU told lawmakers on Wednesday. Th...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise environmental permissions of railway stations in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to finalise within six months on the application of railway stations seeking requisite permission to operate. The green panel noted that out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020