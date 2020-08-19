Rajput case: Patna Police committed no illegality in lodging FIR, says SC

Patna Police committed "no illegality" in registering an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the complaint filed by his father had alleged cognizable offence, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. While referring to earlier verdicts delivered by the apex court, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that registration of FIR is mandated when information on cognizable offence is received by the police.

"Having regard to the law enunciated by this court as noted above, it must be held that the Patna Police committed no illegality in registering the complaint. Looking at the nature of the allegations in the complaint which also relate to misappropriation and breach of trust, the exercise of jurisdiction by the Bihar Police appears to be in order," the bench said in its 35-page judgement. The verdict came on a plea filed by Chakraborty who had sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her and others at Patna by Rajput’s father accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide, to Mumbai.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been conducting inquiry keeping in mind various angles. The top court noted in its verdict that during the pendency of Chakraborty’s plea before it, the FIR at Patna was subsequently transferred to the CBI with consent of Bihar government.

It said that at the stage of investigation, Bihar Police was not required to transfer the FIR to Mumbai Police. "For the same reason, the Bihar government was competent to give consent for entrustment of investigation to the CBI and as such the ongoing investigation by the CBI is held to be lawful," it said.

"Moreover, the allegation relating to criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of money which were to be eventually accounted for in Patna (where the complainant resides), could prima facie indicate the lawful jurisdiction of the Patna Police," the bench said. The bench said that as Rajput's father had alleged commission of a cognizable offence in his complaint, it was incumbent for the police to register the FIR and commence investigation. "According to the complainant, his attempt from Patna to talk to his son (Rajput) on telephone was thwarted by the accused persons and the possibility of saving the life of his son through father son engagement, was missed out. In consequence, the complainant lost his only son who at the appropriate time, as the counsel has vividly submitted, was expected to light the funeral pyre of the father," the bench noted in its verdict.

Referring to the earlier verdicts, including the one delivered in the Lalita Kumari case which mandates registration of FIR in certain cases, the top court said precedents suggests that at stage of investigation it cannot be said that concerned police station does not have territorial jurisdiction to probe the matter. It said that in another judgement, the top court had made it very clear that a police officer cannot refrain from investigating a matter on territorial ground and the issue can be decided after conclusion of the investigation. The top court accorded its approval to the ongoing CBI probe into the FIR against Chakraborty and others and said that any other case lodged in the matter will be probed by the premier agency itself. The FIR in Patna was registered on July 25 for the alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).