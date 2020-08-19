HC directs Centre, Assam govt, OIL to file replies on PIL over drilling wells inside national park

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Centre, Assam government and Oil India Ltd to file replies on a PIL against the union government's nod to the PSU major for drilling seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent to the Baghjan well mishap site. Hearing a PIL filed jointly by advocate Mrinmoy Khataniar and mountaineer Amar Jyoti Deka, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Manish Choudhury on August 17 directed the respondents to file their affidavits by September 21 and fixed September 30 as the next date.

The bench also considered a PIL by another advocate along with this as both were filed on the same issue. "By virtue of this petition, legality and validity of the environmental clearance/approval dated 11.05.2020 (Annexure-I) granted by MoEF&CC to M/s Oil India Limited for extension drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at seven locations under Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) area has been challenged," the order said.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Assam government's Department of Forest and Environment, State Board of Wildlife and Oil India Ltd (OIL) have been asked to file their replies by the high court. The bench in its order noted that drilling and testing of hydrocarbons were extended to seven locations under the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park by dispensing public hearing on "extraneous grounds".

It stated that MoEF&CC had amended the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020 through a notification on January 16 this year, and categorised all onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration as 'B2 Project' from 'A Project', thereby exempting public hearing and consultation. The MoEF&CC had accorded environmental clearance to OIL for drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at the seven locations in Tinsukia district.

The PIL was filed against the Centre's approval to OIL for drilling inside the forest, which is rich in biodiversity, by amending existing norms. "The entire action of the authorities in bringing in the amendment... smacks of malice in fact and malice in law and is clearly reflective of abuse of powers as vested in governmental authorities, besides being violation of the various protections under the Constitution of India," the petition said.

It also pointed out that if the company is allowed to go ahead with the drilling, an accident similar to the Baghjan gas well incident might take place there as well, threatening the entire park. An OIL gas well at Baghjan, which is abutting the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 85 days and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of the PSU major's fire fighters at the site.

On May 19, OIL had published an advertisement in a leading English daily about the company receiving permission to drill inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, evoking sharp reactions on social media regarding protection of the forest. The next day, it had informed through an official statement that in order to tap the hydrocarbon resources underneath the park, it had approached statutory bodies for obtaining necessary permissions in 2016.

The company claimed it would drill the seven wells inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park from about 1.5 km outside the boundary of the forest with the help of advanced Extended Reach Drilling (ERD) technology. OIL had asserted that no disturbance to the environment and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is envisaged due to use of ERD.