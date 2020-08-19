Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Centre, Assam govt, OIL to file replies on PIL over drilling wells inside national park

"By virtue of this petition, legality and validity of the environmental clearance/approval dated 11.05.2020 (Annexure-I) granted by MoEF&CC to M/s Oil India Limited for extension drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at seven locations under Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) area has been challenged," the order said. Accordingly, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Assam government's Department of Forest and Environment, State Board of Wildlife and Oil India Ltd (OIL) have been asked to file their replies by the high court.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:12 IST
HC directs Centre, Assam govt, OIL to file replies on PIL over drilling wells inside national park

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Centre, Assam government and Oil India Ltd to file replies on a PIL against the union government's nod to the PSU major for drilling seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent to the Baghjan well mishap site. Hearing a PIL filed jointly by advocate Mrinmoy Khataniar and mountaineer Amar Jyoti Deka, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Manish Choudhury on August 17 directed the respondents to file their affidavits by September 21 and fixed September 30 as the next date.

The bench also considered a PIL by another advocate along with this as both were filed on the same issue. "By virtue of this petition, legality and validity of the environmental clearance/approval dated 11.05.2020 (Annexure-I) granted by MoEF&CC to M/s Oil India Limited for extension drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at seven locations under Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) area has been challenged," the order said.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Assam government's Department of Forest and Environment, State Board of Wildlife and Oil India Ltd (OIL) have been asked to file their replies by the high court. The bench in its order noted that drilling and testing of hydrocarbons were extended to seven locations under the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park by dispensing public hearing on "extraneous grounds".

It stated that MoEF&CC had amended the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020 through a notification on January 16 this year, and categorised all onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration as 'B2 Project' from 'A Project', thereby exempting public hearing and consultation. The MoEF&CC had accorded environmental clearance to OIL for drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at the seven locations in Tinsukia district.

The PIL was filed against the Centre's approval to OIL for drilling inside the forest, which is rich in biodiversity, by amending existing norms. "The entire action of the authorities in bringing in the amendment... smacks of malice in fact and malice in law and is clearly reflective of abuse of powers as vested in governmental authorities, besides being violation of the various protections under the Constitution of India," the petition said.

It also pointed out that if the company is allowed to go ahead with the drilling, an accident similar to the Baghjan gas well incident might take place there as well, threatening the entire park. An OIL gas well at Baghjan, which is abutting the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 85 days and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of the PSU major's fire fighters at the site.

On May 19, OIL had published an advertisement in a leading English daily about the company receiving permission to drill inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, evoking sharp reactions on social media regarding protection of the forest. The next day, it had informed through an official statement that in order to tap the hydrocarbon resources underneath the park, it had approached statutory bodies for obtaining necessary permissions in 2016.

The company claimed it would drill the seven wells inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park from about 1.5 km outside the boundary of the forest with the help of advanced Extended Reach Drilling (ERD) technology. OIL had asserted that no disturbance to the environment and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is envisaged due to use of ERD.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Wednesday that the Trump administration will continue to support Iraq as it confronts the threat posed by the Islamic State group, but he also called for the Baghdad government to redouble efforts t...

Woman found living with father's body

A woman stated to be mentally retarded was living with the body of her 90-year-old father for three days before it was recovered by police from Thakurpukur area of the city on Wednesday, an officer said. The officer said according to prelim...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hits out at UP govt for registering cases against him

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a history sheeter as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him. No immediate reacti...

Killer of Jordan's father granted parole in 2023

One of the two men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordans father in 1993 has been granted parole. Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the North Carolina Pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020