Left Menu
Development News Edition

More pilots move HC against termination by Air India

The court listed all the matters on August 25 when it will divide the several petitions into various categories and will take up the pleas category-wise. Air India has already filed a reply to the earlier batch of petitions and has said that it has terminated the services of over 40 pilots who tendered resignations but later withdrew the same, as substitutes for them were engaged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:15 IST
More pilots move HC against termination by Air India
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Several more Air India pilots have moved the Delhi High Court challenging the airline's decision to terminate their services from August 13 onwards. Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday issued a notice to Air India Ltd on the four fresh pleas before her and sought the airline's response to them by next week.

The court also issued notice to the airline on the modification applications moved earlier by other pilots who had wanted directions to Air India to accept withdrawal of their resignations. The pilots have moved the modification applications to amend their petitions to challenge the August 13 order of Air India.

The court issued the notice to Air India seeking its response to the applications as the airline's counsel said it was opposing the proposed modification of the petitions. The court listed all the matters on August 25 when it will divide the several petitions into various categories and will take up the pleas category-wise.

Air India has already filed a reply to the earlier batch of petitions and has said that it has terminated the services of over 40 pilots who tendered resignations but later withdrew the same, as substitutes for them were engaged. The submission has been made in response to the several pleas moved by pilots seeking directions to the airline to accept the withdrawal of their respective resignations.

The pilots in their pleas said they had initially tendered their resignations over delay in payment of salaries and allowances, but had later withdrawn the same. Air India, in its reply, has said that it is already "reeling under a debt of approximately Rs 30,000 crore" and in addition to that it has outstanding liabilities to various banks, lessors, vendors and service providers to the tune of around Rs 11,000 crore.

Therefore, the delay in payment of salaries and allowances of pilots was not done with any malafide intention but was due to the airline's "precarious financial condition", it has said in an affidavit filed in the high court. The airline further said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its commercial functioning was greatly reduced and almost its entire fleet was grounded and since the substitute pilots were already engaged, it would have an excess of pilots if those who had resigned were also kept on board.

It has said that under the prevailing "exceptional circumstances", acceptance of the withdrawal of resignation "would be against the public interest". The court on Tuesday had sought Air India's reply on four fresh pleas by pilots challenging the national carrier's decision to terminate their services with effect from August 13.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Police searches Arjun Singh's residence, BJP MP alleges vendetta politics

West Bengal Police Wednesday searched the residence of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in connection with a corruption case, police said. Singh denied the charges of corruption and alleged that the r...

Kuwait parliament approves new wealth fund law, delays debt reform

Kuwaits parliament on Wednesday approved a law to make transfers of state revenue to one of its sovereign wealth funds conditional on budget surpluses, a move which will provide more than 12 billion in much needed liquidity to the treasury....

SC paves way for CBI probe into "unnatural death" of Sushant Rajput, says "impartial investigations" need of the hour amid Bihar, Maharashtra acrimony

Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty,...

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship.Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020