Russian PM Mishustin, Belarus' Golovchenko discuss deepening ties - statement

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:39 IST
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to further deepen their ties in a number of areas, the Russian government said in a statement.

"(They) discussed concrete challenges related to the expansion of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic ties and deepening cooperation in energy, industry and other fields," the statement said.

