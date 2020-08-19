Killer of Jordan's father granted parole in 2023

One of the two men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan's father in 1993 has been granted parole. Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Demery received a life sentence plus 40 years in 1995 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the death of James Jordan in Robeson County, N.C. He was resentenced to life in prison in 2008 after an error was found in his initial sentencing, making him eligible for parole. James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, after pulling his car over on the side of a highway to take a nap.

Demery and accomplice Daniel Green shot him, stole his car and dumped the body, which wasn't recovered until 11 days later in a swamp in South Carolina. Retired Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt, who tried the case, told WBTW News 13 that he was not surprised Demery was granted parole.

"Given his involvement in the case, his cooperation in the case and really what he did with his life once he entered prison." "For all practical descriptions, one might describe him as a model prisoner," Britt added. "Very few infractions. He's worked on obtaining his high school degree, his college degree, as I said it doesn't come as a surprise. In fact, I think it was a little longer than I thought it would take."

Michael Jordan has not issued a public statement on the matter.