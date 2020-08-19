Left Menu
Development News Edition

Killer of Jordan's father granted parole in 2023

Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission. Demery received a life sentence plus 40 years in 1995 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the death of James Jordan in Robeson County, N.C. He was resentenced to life in prison in 2008 after an error was found in his initial sentencing, making him eligible for parole.

Reuters | California | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:38 IST
Killer of Jordan's father granted parole in 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

One of the two men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan's father in 1993 has been granted parole. Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Demery received a life sentence plus 40 years in 1995 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the death of James Jordan in Robeson County, N.C. He was resentenced to life in prison in 2008 after an error was found in his initial sentencing, making him eligible for parole. James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, after pulling his car over on the side of a highway to take a nap.

Demery and accomplice Daniel Green shot him, stole his car and dumped the body, which wasn't recovered until 11 days later in a swamp in South Carolina. Retired Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt, who tried the case, told WBTW News 13 that he was not surprised Demery was granted parole.

"Given his involvement in the case, his cooperation in the case and really what he did with his life once he entered prison." "For all practical descriptions, one might describe him as a model prisoner," Britt added. "Very few infractions. He's worked on obtaining his high school degree, his college degree, as I said it doesn't come as a surprise. In fact, I think it was a little longer than I thought it would take."

Michael Jordan has not issued a public statement on the matter.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shakira hits 30-million mark on YouTube

Adding another feather to her hat, singing sensation Shakira has surpassed the 30-million mark on YouTube. According to Billboard, the Colombian star reached 30 million subscribers on her official artist channel, joining a group of 15 other...

Belarusian activist to press fight against Lukashenko with opposition leader

Belarusian activist Veronika Tsepkalo plans to meet opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania to discuss their next steps towards ousting President Alexander Lukashenko, but she indicated she would not return to her country so...

Inter-district state transport bus service to resume in Maharashtra from tomorrow

The Maharashtra government will resume inter-district state transport bus service from Thursday. With Ganpati Utsav to start in Maharashtra, many passengers will be travelling from one district to another. During Ganpati Utsav, millions of ...

Four arrested for hoisting 'Khalistani’ flag at village chaupal in Sirsa

The Haryana Police has arrested four miscreants for allegedly hoisting a flag with Khalistan Zindabad written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali area of Sirsa district. The incident had taken place on August 15, a Haryana Police spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020