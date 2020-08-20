Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand to start special rapid antigen testing drive in all districts

Jharkhand government will start a Special Rapid Antigen Testing Drive (SRATD) in all districts of the state to identify coronavirus patients, according to the state Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-08-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 06:55 IST
Jharkhand to start special rapid antigen testing drive in all districts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand government will start a Special Rapid Antigen Testing Drive (SRATD) in all districts of the state to identify coronavirus patients, according to the state Directorate of Information and Public Relations. The state government has appealed to people who have symptoms related to COVID-19 or has come in contact with an infected person to go to designated centres for testing.

In view of the rapid increase in the number of patients infected with COVID-19 in some districts of Jharkhand, SRATD was conducted by Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Committee on August 17-18 in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Palamu, and Dhanbad. Jharkhand reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

The total cases in the state have climbed to 26,300, including 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths. At present, the number of active cases stands at 9,456 in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.&#160; Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during ...

UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal - source

The United States is eyeing the sale of stealthy F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in a side agreement to the UAEs overtures to Israel, an industry insider who was part of the dialogue with government officials said on Wednesday...

Haitian official says at least 14 drown when boat sinks

At least 14 people drowned and more appeared to be missing after a packed sailboat sank in a channel between mainland Haiti and an outlying island, a Haitian official said. Jose Rethone, coordinator of the civil protection office in Haitis ...

Virtual prayer and meditation session held for Hindu delegates at Democratic convention

The ongoing Democratic National Convention on Wednesday organised a virtual prayer and meditation session for Hindu delegates and members attending the four-day event. The session was led by Anurima Bhargava, vice chair, US Commission on In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020