Jharkhand to start special rapid antigen testing drive in all districts

Jharkhand government will start a Special Rapid Antigen Testing Drive (SRATD) in all districts of the state to identify coronavirus patients, according to the state Directorate of Information and Public Relations. The state government has appealed to people who have symptoms related to COVID-19 or has come in contact with an infected person to go to designated centres for testing.

In view of the rapid increase in the number of patients infected with COVID-19 in some districts of Jharkhand, SRATD was conducted by Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Committee on August 17-18 in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Palamu, and Dhanbad. Jharkhand reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

The total cases in the state have climbed to 26,300, including 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths. At present, the number of active cases stands at 9,456 in the state. (ANI)