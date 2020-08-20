Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam says Chinese bomber on disputed islands 'jeopardises peace'

The presence of Chinese bombers on the disputed Paracel islands in the South China Sea "jeopardises peace", Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday, in another sign of disapproval in the region of Beijing's increased defence activities.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:13 IST
Vietnam says Chinese bomber on disputed islands 'jeopardises peace'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The presence of Chinese bombers on the disputed Paracel islands in the South China Sea "jeopardizes peace", Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday, in another sign of disapproval in the region of Beijing's increased defense activities. China, which has for years been locked in maritime disputes with other coastal states in the South China Sea, has in recent months boosted its presence and exercises in disputed parts of the strategic waterway, at a time when other claimants are battling coronavirus outbreaks.

"The fact that relevant sides sent weapons and bombers ... not only violates Vietnam's sovereignty but also jeopardizes the situation in the area," ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a briefing when asked to comment on the presence of at least one Chinese bomber on the Paracel Islands. Vietnamese and Chinese media have reported that China has recently deployed fighter jets and at least one bomber, the H-6J, to the Paracels, one of two groups of South China Sea islands that China claims historical ownership of.

Hang did not say when the bomber was seen at the Paracels. China's foreign ministry referred questions to the defense ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

China's defense ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang late last month said H-6G and H-6J bombers had participated in high-intensity training in the area. Those included takeoff and landing exercises, long-distance strikes, and the hitting of targets above the surface of the sea, Ren said.

China has this year also deployed survey ships, along with coast guard vessels, to waters off Vietnam and Malaysia. Late on Thursday, China's coast guard vessel, Zhongquo Haijing 5204, was seen around Block 06.1, an oil and gas extraction area within Vietnam's 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone, according to data from ship tracking website Marine Traffic.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra CM pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...

DGCA implementing e-governance project to provide all approvals, licenses online by yr-end

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it is implementing an e-governance project that will provide all approvals and licenses online by the end of this year. In a statement, it said services pertaining to pilot licensing, medical examina...

Trai seeks stakeholder views on broadband speed

Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday invited public views to define broadband speed in various categories for both mobile as well as fixedline services, and sought suggestions on ways to increase the speed in order to meet the objective of th...

Delhi govt directs excise department to issue permission for service of liquor in restaurants, clubs

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for the service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by license holders. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind. In or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020