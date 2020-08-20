Left Menu
TS Rawat pays tribute to Constable Rajendra Singh Negi, assures support to deceased's kin

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday paid tribute to Constable Rajendra Singh Negi of 11 Garhwal Rifles and consoled the deceased's family members.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:19 IST
TS Rawat pays tribute to Constable Rajendra Singh Negi, assures support to deceased's kin
CM TS Rawat pays tribute to soldier in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday paid tribute to Constable Rajendra Singh Negi of 11 Garhwal Rifles and consoled the deceased's family members. The Chief Minister also assured his kin that the state government would support them at all times and said that the late soldier's wife would be given a government job based on her education.

Constable Negi was posted in Jammu and Kashmir along the international border. He was trapped in an avalanche in the area in January this year. After multiple missions failed to find his whereabouts or the body met with no success, the Army declared him dead in May. On August 15, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered his body, following which it was kept at the Army's base hospital in Srinagar, from where it was brought to his hometown, Dehradun, through a special flight. (ANI)

