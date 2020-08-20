Left Menu
Bengaluru violence: CM Yediyurappa to discuss banning of SDPI with Centre

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss with the Centre regarding the banning of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged role in the violence which erupted in Bengaluru on August 11.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-08-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss with the Centre regarding the banning of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged role in the violence which erupted in Bengaluru on August 11. "The Chief Minister has said that it will discuss with the Centre and will come back on SDPI. The Cabinet has appreciated the work of the home department and the police for its timely action into the incident," he said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. Moreover, a total of 35 accused were arrested on August 16 in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020, said JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka's Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

