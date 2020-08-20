UP police seek cancellation of bail of four anti-CAA protesters

A Lucknow court on Thursday slated September 5 to hear a plea by the Uttar Pradesh police to cancel the bail of four anti-CAA protesters, including a Congress leader. Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh slated the plea for next hearing after directing the prosecution to provide a copy of its application to accused Deepak Kabir, a Lucknow-based activist. The other accused in the case are Congress leader and activist Sadaf Jafar, Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib and one Shavez, who were earlier granted bail in a case of violence during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on December 19.

Appearing for the prosecution, District Government Counsel (Criminal) Manoj Tripathi sought cancellation of bail of all four accused, contending that the conditions on which the bails were granted to them were violated. The four had committed repeat offences and violated bail conditions, said Tripathi. The Lucknow administration had in March put up hoardings with photographs with addresses of those booked in cases of alleged vandalism and arson linked to protests against changes in the citizenship law in the city on December 19.

Three of these four were among the 57 people whose photographs were put across the city.