Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP police seek cancellation of bail of four anti-CAA protesters

The other accused in the case are Congress leader and activist Sadaf Jafar, Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib and one Shavez, who were earlier granted bail in a case of violence during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on December 19. Appearing for the prosecution, District Government Counsel (Criminal) Manoj Tripathi sought cancellation of bail of all four accused, contending that the conditions on which the bails were granted to them were violated.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:15 IST
UP police seek cancellation of bail of four anti-CAA protesters
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Lucknow court on Thursday slated September 5 to hear a plea by the Uttar Pradesh police to cancel the bail of four anti-CAA protesters, including a Congress leader. Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh slated the plea for next hearing after directing the prosecution to provide a copy of its application to accused Deepak Kabir, a Lucknow-based activist. The other accused in the case are Congress leader and activist Sadaf Jafar, Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib and one Shavez, who were earlier granted bail in a case of violence during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on December 19.

Appearing for the prosecution, District Government Counsel (Criminal) Manoj Tripathi sought cancellation of bail of all four accused, contending that the conditions on which the bails were granted to them were violated. The four had committed repeat offences and violated bail conditions, said Tripathi. The Lucknow administration had in March put up hoardings with photographs with addresses of those booked in cases of alleged vandalism and arson linked to protests against changes in the citizenship law in the city on December 19.

Three of these four were among the 57 people whose photographs were put across the city.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra committed to protect, conserve Western Ghats: CM

The Maharashtra government is committed to protect and conserve the biodiversity of Western Ghats, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. He said the Centre will be notified on exclusion of villages in the eco-sensitive area for ...

At least 8 Serie A players test positive for coronavirus

A number of Serie A players have tested positive for the new coronavirus as they return from their truncated offseason. The new season is scheduled to start on Sept. 19 but at least eight players have tested positive for COVID-19.The latest...

Nagal takes a set off Wawrinka before losing quarterfinal match

Indias Sumit Nagal gave a mighty scare to three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka by taking off the first set but then wilted under pressure to bow out of the Prague Open in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The 23-year-old Indian bagged th...

BJP govt influencing Bengaluru violence probe, alleges Cong

Alleging that the BJP government in Karnataka was trying to influence the probe into the recent violence here, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Thursday asked top police officers not to work as their agents and asserted that his party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020