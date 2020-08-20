Russia rejects U.S. plan to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran
Russia rejected U.S. plans to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran as "nonexistent," saying only a country that remains in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal can trigger the return of the sanctions in a process known informally as "snapback." "We will not take it as snapback," Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters, rejecting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected announcement. "He’s not triggering a snapback.Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:04 IST
Russia rejected U.S. plans to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran as "nonexistent," saying only a country that remains in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal can trigger the return of the sanctions in a process known informally as "snapback."
"We will not take it as snapback," Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters, rejecting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected announcement.
"He’s not triggering a snapback. Snapback can be triggered by a country that is a participant of the JCPOA, which the U.S. is not," he said, referring to the Iran nuclear deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). (Reporting By Michelle Nichols; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Vassily Nebenzia
- Iran
- Mike Pompeo
- UN
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Somalia: Nationals returns home after six months stranded in Iran due to COVID-19
Iran offers to treat people injured in Beirut blast
Russia's Emergencies Ministry sends doctors, rescuers to Beirut after deadly explosion
Iran executes man convicted for killing Guards soldier in 2017 unrest
Russia to send 5 planeloads of aid to Beirut