Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. charges former Uber security chief with covering up massive 2016 hacking

Uber eventually discovered the hacking and disclosed it in Nov. 2017, the same month Sullivan was fired after 2-1/2 years as chief security officer, according to court papers. The San Francisco-based company agreed the following September to pay $148 million to settle claims by all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. which said it was slow to reveal the hacking.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:53 IST
U.S. charges former Uber security chief with covering up massive 2016 hacking

A former chief security officer for Uber Technologies was criminally charged on Thursday with trying to cover up a 2016 hacking that exposed personal information of about 57 million of the ride-hailing company's customers and drivers. The U.S. Department of Justice charged Joseph Sullivan, 52, with obstruction, saying he took "deliberate steps" to keep the Federal Trade Commission from learning about the breach, including by communicating behind-the-scenes with the hackers and lying to keep top Uber executives in the dark.

Efforts to immediately locate a lawyer for Sullivan were unsuccessful. Uber eventually discovered the hacking and disclosed it in Nov. 2017, the same month Sullivan was fired after 2-1/2 years as chief security officer, according to court papers.

The San Francisco-based company agreed the following September to pay $148 million to settle claims by all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. which said it was slow to reveal the hacking. Sullivan, of Palo Alto, California, was accused of funneling a payoff to the hackers through Uber's "bug bounty" program, where a third party arranges payments to "white hat hackers" who flag security issues but have not compromised data themselves.

Prosecutors said Uber ended up paying the hackers, who initially sought a six-figure payout, $100,000 in bitcoin in December 2016, then "by far" its largest bug bounty payout, despite their refusal to identify themselves by name. They also said Sullivan had the hackers sign non-disclosure agreements that falsely stated they had not stolen data.

“Silicon Valley is not the Wild West," U.S. Attorney David Anderson in San Francisco said in a statement. "We will not tolerate corporate cover-ups. We will not tolerate illegal hush money payments."

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israels first sail-in cinema.With indoor film theatres shut because of coronavirus restrictions, Tel Aviv municipality launch...

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...

Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays improved to 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020