Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support: Army Hospital

The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains the same and he continues to be on ventilatory support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital (R&R) said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:49 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains the same. He is being treated for a lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is hemodynamically stable," said Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. On Thursday, the Army Hospital had reported a slight improvement in his respiratory parameters.

