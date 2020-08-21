Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses as infructuous PIL seeking in-house probe against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as infructuous a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking in-house probe against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi into alleged "commission and omission" by him during his tenure as Supreme Court judge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:03 IST
SC dismisses as infructuous PIL seeking in-house probe against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as infructuous a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking in-house probe against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi into alleged "commission and omission" by him during his tenure as Supreme Court judge. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while dismissing the PIL, said that Gogoi has demitted office now and nothing remains in this petition.

"Nothing can be done in this petition, it has become infructuous. The prayers cannot be allowed. We cannot consider anything because of lapse of time," the bench said. The petition, filed by Arun Ramchandra Hublikar, sought an in-house inquiry against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi alleging bias and improper conduct in passing an ex parte order in July 2016.

The petitioner argued that he had filed a plea in the year 2018 but it was not listed by the registry despite dozens of reminder letters sent by the petitioner. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Tech Mahindra wins two Stevie Awards for COVID-19 response

New Delhi India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has won two Stevie Awards for the companys response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tec...

KGMU VC tests positive for coronavirus

Vice Chancellor of the King George Medical University here, Lt Gen Retd Dr. Vipin Puri, has tested positive for coronavirus, a university spokesman said on FridayThe driver and another staff member of Dr. Puri had tested positive for COVID-...

Morocco: King Mohammed VI pardons 673 people on Youth Day

On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 673 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of justice, according to a news report by Maghreb Arabe Presse.The detai...

Hong Kong leader announces mass COVID-19 testing to begin Sept 1

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that mass testing of residents for coronavirus in the Asian financial hub will begin on Sept. 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020