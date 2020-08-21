Two arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly donating Rs 2 cr to AAP through shell companies

Two persons, including a chartered accountant, were arrested for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through shell companies formed on the basis of fabricated documents, Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing said on Friday. The two arrested persons, identified as CA Sudhanshu Bansal and Mukesh Kumar, had also allegedly indulged in forming shell companies by procuring DIN on the basis of fabricated documents and photographs.

According to the police, the arrests were made in connection with a case registered on the basis of a complaint from Registrar of Companies, New Delhi, mentioning the name of four companies who allegedly donated Rs 50 lakhs each to the Aam Aadmi Party in April 2014. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Dr OP Mishra said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the four companies did not exist at the address available with the ROC record and the FSL report confirmed that the various documents relating to Deepak Aggarwal submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for issuing DIN are bearing his forged signatures.

"It was also found that the forged documents for procuring DIN in the name of Deepak Aggarwal were submitted under the Digital Signature Certificate of Chartered Accountant Sudhanshu Bansal," Mishra said in a statement. "Investigation also revealed that all the directors of the four companies namely Yogesh Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Dharmender and others are employees of accused Mukesh Kumar. The trail of the money indicated that the fund for donation to Aam Aadmi Party was generated from the account of Antara Purukul Senior Living Ltd, a subsidiary company of 'Max Group'," it said.

The case was registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at EOW Police Station, Delhi on November 21, 2015. In its complaint, the Registrar of Companies had alleged that four companies -- Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, Sun Vision Agencies Pvt Ltd, and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd -- donated Rs 50 lakh each to Aam Aadmi Party on April 5, 2014.

The police said that ROC filed the complaint after taking up a suo-moto inquiry in February 2015, when the issue of donation by the four companies to AAP was covered by the media. The complaint had alleged that the four companies are bogus and that there was a huge infusion of money in these companies by way of 'share premium amount' but the source of the money was not disclosed.

Further investigation is in progress to unearth a bigger conspiracy, the police said. (ANI)