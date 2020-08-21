Left Menu
Delhi violence: HC reserves order on bail plea of Pinjra Tod's Devangana Kalita

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in connection with a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

21-08-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in connection with a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait reserved its order after hearing arguments from all the sides. Kalita has challenged a trial court's order which had dismissed her bail plea.

Advancing arguments for Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court that Kalita had given false and misleading statements that poor people will be thrown out of the country and instigated them for violence. However, the court asked Delhi Police to show any videos related to the submission.

Raju said that he has no specific video of Kalita instigating people during violence as she was making a statement a kilometre away and there was a gathering of thousands of people. However, stressing the submission, he said that it was heard by the concerned Station House Officer (SHO), who was present near Kalita at the time. Delhi Police also told the court that it has Kalita videos where she was instigating people protesting outside Jafrabad metro station in northeast Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the riots occurred.

Last month, the bail pleas of Pinjra Tod members Kalita and Natasha Narwal were dismissed by a trial court. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had arrested Narwal and Kalita in May in the present matter accusing them of charges dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly, and attempt to murder.

Kalita was arrested on March 23 in an anti-CAA protest case related to Jafrabad in northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter. But soon after getting bail, she was arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and now in judicial custody.

