Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 21

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:26 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 21

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 ** BEIRUT - French Secretary of State, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Lebanon. (Final day)

** BRUSSELS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives a news conference following a week of discussion with British officials on the future EU-UK relationship – 0900 GMT. BEIJING - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will pay an official visit to China (Final day) BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (Final day) SAARLAND, Germany - Germany, France and Britain - the “E3” group of major West European countries that cooperated on Iran policy - meet for an informal meeting in Saarland (Final day) BEIJING - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visits to China to attend the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers'Strategic Dialogue (Final day) PORT MORESBY/ PHNOM PENH/ VIENTIANE/ NAYPYITAW – Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, will visit to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar (to Aug 25).

GENEVA – World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak – 1500 GMT. SAARLAND, Germany - German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer hosts her counterparts from France and the United Kingdom, Florence Parly and Ben Wallace, respectively, for the first so-called "E3 format" meeting in her native Saarland region - 0930 GMT. SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 24

** MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev speaks at a conference – 0730 GMT. ** VIENNA - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference with the leader of Austria's Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, during a visit to Vienna – 1300 GMT. LAGOS,Nigeria - World Health Organization officials hold a news conference the day before Africa is expected to be declared free of wild polio - 1330 GMT. POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 ** VIENNA - Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel hosts a meeting with his counterparts from other German-speaking countries - Germany's Olaf Scholz, Switzerland's Ueli Maurer, Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna and Adrian Hasler of Liechtenstein. URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 ** MOSCOW - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to Russia. ** PARIS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to address a French business conference – 1530 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeikhun Bayramov. BERLIN – Informal meeting of EU defence ministers - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 COLOGNE, Germany - German economy minister Peter Altmaier discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with entrepreneurs at an event in the western city of Cologne. - 1030 GMT BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - The World Trade Organization (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body holds monthly meeting - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 HAGATNA - Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono and United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to meet in Guam. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 31

SANTANDER, Spain - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to deliver speech at online financial conference in Santander - 0800 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and related meetings. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis - 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNAUnited Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state. NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 LuxembourgEU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC, DMRC join hands to build multi-level parking facility above metro station

A commercial block and a fully-automated multi-level parking facility will be constructed above an underground metro station that will be built as an interchange facility between two corridors of the phase four project of the DMRC, official...

U.S. postal chief says will handle election mail "securely and on time"

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service has not changed the way it handles election mail as he sought to assure the public that ballots would be handled securely and on time in the November presidential ...

Woman's body found in pond in Assam's Kokrajhar

The body of a young woman was found in a pond in lower Assams Kokrajhar district on Friday, police said. The body was found in Dobragaon village in Kokrajhar police station area, they said.The woman hailed from Runikhata village in neighbou...

Kerala govt moves HC seeking stay on privatisation of T'puram airport

The Kerala government on Friday moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. Unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020