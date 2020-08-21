Left Menu
SC agrees to hear Nagaland’s plea raising questions over functioning of Lokayukta

The state government, in its plea, has urged the apex court to pass appropriate direction in exercise of its power under Article 142 of the Constitution “to ensure that the institutional integrity of the post of Nagaland Lokayukta and the spirit” of the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017 “are preserved”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:50 IST
SC agrees to hear Nagaland’s plea raising questions over functioning of Lokayukta
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by Nagaland government which has raised questions over the functioning of Lokayukta in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice on the plea filed by the state government. "Issue notice returnable two weeks," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said in its order.

In the petition, the state government has arrayed Chairperson, Lokayukta as a respondent. The state government, in its plea, has urged the apex court to pass appropriate direction in exercise of its power under Article 142 of the Constitution "to ensure that the institutional integrity of the post of Nagaland Lokayukta and the spirit" of the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017 "are preserved". Article 142 of the Constitution deals with enforcement of decrees and orders of the Supreme Court and says that in exercise of its jurisdiction, it may pass order for doing complete justice in any matter pending before it.

