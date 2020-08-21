Left Menu
U.S. suspends military cooperation with Mali following president's overthrow

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:03 IST
U.S. suspends military cooperation with Mali following president's overthrow
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United States has suspended all cooperation with Mali's military until the political situation is clarified following the overthrow of the president by army officers, the U.S. envoy to West Africa's Sahel region said on Friday.

U.S. envoy J. Peter Pham reiterated U.S. condemnations of the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in comments to reporters but said a decision on whether to formally designate the actions a coup had to go through a legal review.

