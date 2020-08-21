Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi chit fund group dupes hundreds of investors, escapes with money

The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against a couple from Govindpuri and their associates, who were running a chit-fund group. According to the police, the accused collected money from a large number of investors and escaped. The depositors also lodged an FIR against the accused.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:56 IST
Delhi chit fund group dupes hundreds of investors, escapes with money
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against a couple from Govindpuri and their associates, who were running a chit-fund group. According to the police, the accused collected money from a large number of investors and escaped. The depositors also lodged an FIR against the accused. According to the Delhi Police, 30-year-old Abdul Salam, a resident of Navjeewan Camp, Govind Puri was running a chit-fund group named Friends Lucky Draw.

He, along with his wife Pinki, brother Abdul Kalam, Fazluudin and other associates had collected money from a large number of investors and escaped. Every member had to pay Rs 1,000 per month for 15 months. Thereafter, every investor was given 20 thousand rupees.

He also used to pay Rs 700 per month to the member who would facilitate the joining of 10 more members. A lucky draw was also conducted and the selected member used to get a lump sum amount or a gift as mentioned in the deposition card. All transactions were made in cash. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Govindpuri. Depositors also lodged e-FIRs online.

The investigation of the case is in progress and raids are being conducted to nab the accused persons. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...

The Family Man Season 2’s possible release in Oct, renewal of Season 3 & other updates

The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020