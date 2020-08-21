Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretext of COVID-19 and during the last 4 years. "We will be bringing a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday. We are demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan because of rampant corruption on the pretext of COVID-19 and during the last 4 years. That is why are moving a no-confidence motion in the one-day long session of the assembly on August 24," Chennithala told ANI.

Chennithala alleged corruption in the Life Mission, a government scheme, to provide houses for the needy. "The life mission is one of the flagship programmes of the Government of Kerala. Now it has been revealed that 4.25 crores rupees have been emphasised as commission from this project. It has been clearly substantiated that money has been exchanged. It has been revealed by the chief minister press advisor and two other ministers have endorsed it. It is gross corruption which has been revealed," he said.

Commenting upon the dismissal of his petition by Kerala High Court seeking directions to the police not to collect call detail records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine, Chennithala said, "My PIL was very clear. Highlighting one circular of Director General of Police in Kerala in the midwest of COVID-19. There is no authority for the police to collect the CDR list." "And also High court very clearly said the circular should be reissued ensuring the safety of the individual and privacy of the individual. I am happy with the judgement," he added. (ANI)