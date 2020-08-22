Left Menu
India's COVID-19 case count nears 30 lakh-mark, 945 deaths in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The number of recovered patients has also been going up with the country recording the highest-single day recoveries of 63,631 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 74.69 per cent. The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 1,64,879 active cases and 21,698 deaths due to COVID-19. Tamil Nadu has 53,413 active cases and 6,340 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,276 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total count of cases to 3,45,216. There are 89,389 active cases in the state and the death toll is 3,189. Delhi reported 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 1,230 discharged or recovered patients and 14 deaths today. The total number of reported cases now stands at 1,60,016 including 1,44,138 recovered cases, 11,594 active cases and 4,284 deaths.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland today. Puducherry reported 520 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The total number of cases in the UT stands at 10,112, including 3,654 active cases, 6,307 recovered patients and 151 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 5,375 new COVID-19 cases, 4,638 discharges and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases in the state stand at 48,294 and death toll has gone up to 2,867.

A total of 83 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur including 22 personnel from central armed police forces (CAPF). The total number of cases in the state stands at 5,132 including 1,334 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 67.32 per cent. Himachal Pradesh's total coronavirus count stands at 4,780. It includes 1,438 active cases, 3,268 recovered cases and 25 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 610 new COVID-19 cases, 593 recoveries and 15 deaths. The total number of reported cases has gone up to 31,981 including 24,398 recoveries and 608 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 6,975. Chandigarh has reported 145 new COVID-19 cases. The total count of cases stands at 2,776 and includes 1,471 recoveries and 33 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that India has crossed a crucial milestone in the fight against COVID-19 by testing more than 10 lakh people in a single day. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested till August 21 and this includes 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday.

The fatality rate of coronavirus cases stands at 1.87 per cent. (ANI)

