Restructuring of Andhra districts: Govt forms secretariat, sub-panels, district panels

Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order to establish a secretariat, sub-committees and district level committees to assist the state level committee constituted to study the restructuring of districts in the state. The CEO of Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems and Services (APCFSS) will be the director of the SLC Secretariat. The Secretariat will provide design, development, deployment and maintenance of District Reorganisation Portal for entering and uploading data. It will further provide GIS-based data analytics such as geographical maps, superimposition of maps, as per the requirements, the government of Andhra Pradesh said in a press note.

There will be four sub-committees. Sub-committee 1 will work on district boundaries, regulatory and legal matters. Sub-committee 2 will work on structural and personnel reorganisation. Sub-committee 3 will work on assets and infrastructure. Sub-committee 4 will work on information technology. District level committee will be headed by the district collector as chairman. There will be nine more members. These committees will have to provide field-level inputs to the SLC or sub-committees; will collect, aggregate and provide required data to the SLC secretariat and enable decision making by the SLC or sub-committees.

State chief secretary Nilam Sawhney has issued a government order in this regard. (ANI)