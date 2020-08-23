Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official says

The Sudanese official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to give details of Pompeo's visit. Ending the terrorism listing is a top priority for Sudan's transitional military-civilian ruling council and the government of technocrats that serves under it.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 23-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 15:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, a Sudanese government official said on Sunday. Sudan has been normalising relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 but is still seeking removal from a list of countries the U.S. considers as state sponsors of terrorism.

Pompeo is also due to visit Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday following an accord between the two countries this month to forge full relations. The Sudanese official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to give details of Pompeo's visit.

Ending the terrorism listing is a top priority for Sudan's transitional military-civilian ruling council and the government of technocrats that serves under it. The listing dates to 1993 and makes Sudan, struggling with a deep economic crisis, technically ineligible for debt relief and financing from international lenders.

A senior government source told Reuters last week that significant progress was expected on the issue in the coming weeks. In February, the head of Sudan's ruling council met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but cast doubt on any rapid normalisation of ties.

Sudan sacked its foreign ministry spokesman this week after he called the UAE's decision to become the third Arab country to normalise relations with Israel "a brave and bold step".

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020