Virus: HC extends all interim orders till Oct 31

The Delhi High Court Monday extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Delhi High Court Monday extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, also extended the relief in cases related to those who were enlarged on interim bail or parole and may carry the COVID-19 infection.

If those whose interim bail is ending are required to surrender to the already congested and over-crowded jails, which may not be in a position to strictly maintain physical distancing amongst inmates, it may pose the risk of unchecked spread of the virus, the court said. The bench, also comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Balwant Singh, considered the inherent vulnerability of the jails owing to serious space constraints, to effectively control, check and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It directed that the interim bail or parole granted to undertrials or convicts by the high court or trial courts, either before or after March 16, are being extended till October 31 or further orders except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during the period. On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Thereafter, the relief was extended from time to time.

Presently, the hearings in the high court and district courts are being done through video conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

