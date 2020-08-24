Left Menu
NGT raps Haryana pollution control board over dyeing industries in Faridabad

"It is clear from the report filed by state pollution control board that except for initiating some action on directions of this Tribunal, violation of environmental norms remains unchecked and the State PCB is not performing its statutory obligation of taking action, against violation of environmental laws, of its own," the bench said. The green panel directed HPCB to ensure that assessed compensation is recovered and polluting units are not allowed to operate without complying with the norms and without paying the assessed compensation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Haryana Pollution Control Board (HPCB) for failing to check violation of environmental norms by dyeing industries in Faridabad saying it is not performing its statutory obligation. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed that the PCB be suitably revamped by setting up necessary vigilance squads and shortening the procedure of taking action against violators.

A committee comprising officials from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), District Magistrate, Faridabad, and state PCB apprised the NGT that violations were found during the inspection and necessary action has been taken by way of closure, assessment, and recovery of environmental compensation and initiating prosecution. "It is clear from the report filed by state pollution control board that except for initiating some action on directions of this Tribunal, violation of environmental norms remains unchecked and the State PCB is not performing its statutory obligation of taking action, against violation of environmental laws, of its own," the bench said.

The green panel directed HPCB to ensure that assessed compensation is recovered and polluting units are not allowed to operate without complying with the norms and without paying the assessed compensation. "Further vigilance may be maintained and status of compliance as on November 30, 2020, may be placed on record by the same joint Committee before the next date by e-mail," the bench said. The matter is listed for next hearing on January 15 next year.

The NGT directions came while hearing a plea by Faridabad residents Varun Sheokand and Navneet Gumber who alleged that more than 150 jeans dyeing industries were running without the consent of HPCB. The petitioners have claimed that the dyeing industries, which have been categorized as "seriously" polluting by HPCB, were directly discharging effluents into drains without any treatment and have also not installed any effluent treatment plant in their premises.

