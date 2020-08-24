Left Menu
Russia protests Austrian decision to expel Russian diplomat - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:55 IST
Russia's embassy in Vienna protested on Monday over what it said was a groundless decision by Austrian authorities to expel a Russian diplomat, the TASS news agency reported.

The Russian diplomat has been given until Sept. 1 to leave Austria, Austrian media were cited as saying on Friday.

