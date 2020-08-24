Telangana reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

As many as 1,842 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,06,091 in the state, according to the state Health Department on Monday.

The total number of cases includes 82,411 recoveries and 761 deaths. There are 22,919 COVID-19 patients who are under isolation, as per the daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, India crossed the 23 lakh COVID-19 recoveries mark and the case fatality rate "has further dipped" to 1.85 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), here on Monday."With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), India's COVID-19 total recoveries have crossed 23 lakh today. Recovery of 23,38,035 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively through surveillance and contact tracing and treating efficiently," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. (ANI)