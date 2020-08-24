Police put numbers on shops for odd-even formula in Ludhiana

The Punjab police on Monday put numbers on shops in Ludhiana so that they could open in accordance with the odd-even formula as instructed by the state government. The decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. During a meeting last Thursday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had directed that only 50 per cent of shops remain open on working days in five districts of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and SAS Nagar (Mohali) to check crowds.

"The odd- and even-numbered shops will open on alternate days. A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on the violators," sub-inspector Pawan Kumar told ANI. On Thursday, the CM ordered a series of emergency measures, which include extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all the 167 cities/towns in the state from Friday.

He had also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31. While chairing a meeting, he also directed the Director-General of Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta, to strictly enforce compliance with rules on the number of persons allowed to attend weddings and funerals, and also to ensure the total ban on political gatherings till August 31 when the situation will be reviewed.

He also asked the DGP to crack the whip on all political protests and gatherings, and asked his own party, Punjab Congress, leadership to enforce the ban strictly. Government and private offices will work at 50 per cent capacity till the end of this month, as per the directives issued by the Chief Minister during a video conference with top officials to review the COVID situation in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister also directed the officials concerned to restrict public visitors in government offices and to encourage the use of the online grievance redressal system, which has been significantly strengthened by the state government to minimise in-person contact with hassle-free online engagement. (ANI)