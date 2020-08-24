Left Menu
Nitish Kumar inaugurates several buildings constructed by state's educational infrastructure development corporation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated several newly-constructed buildings built by Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation (BSEIDC) Limited.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:01 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaking at the event on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The BSEIDC Limited was established by the Bihar government in July 2010 to start educational and complete construction projects of the educational sector within timeframes and with the highest quality standards.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, among others, also participated in the event, which was held through video conferencing. Kumar spoke about the various improvements made in the education system in the state during his rule and said further progress will be made in the coming days.

He stated that the journey had begun from 2005, when he first came to power in the state, towards improving and building schools and to increase enrolment in the educational institutions.

