Arms, narcotic drug syndicate operating in UP, Delhi, Haryana busted; 2 held

Two criminals have been arrested after illicit arms, ammunition and narcotic drug syndicate operating in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana have been busted, said Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:28 IST
Representative Image

Two criminals have been arrested after illicit arms, ammunition and narcotic drug syndicate operating in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana have been busted, said Delhi Police. "5 sophisticated .32 bore pistols, 10 live cartridges, 15 kgs of opium and a car have been recovered," said Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi Police, a team of Special Cell/NDR, led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi under the close supervision of ACsP Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan, had arrested two inter-state arms/ammunition traffickers namely--Arif aged 34 years and Mohd Kurban aged 33 years. "In the first week of August 2020, an information was received by the Special Cell/NDR that a notorious arms/ammunition trafficker Arif was supplying illicit weapons to criminals of Kapil Sangwan and Vikas Lagarpuria Gang in Delhi/NCR," said Delhi Police.

"On August 15, specific information was received that Arif along with an associate would come at the roundabout near K-1 Factory, Sector-1, Bawana Industrial Area, Delhi in a Scorpio car to deliver a consignment of illegal weapons to a criminal of the above gang. On the basis of this information, a team led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi left for the place of information and laid a trap," Delhi Police added. At about 7:25 pm, the car came at the said place of information and two persons alighted from the car, who were then surrounded by the police team and were asked to surrender.

Instead, the duo whipped out their pistols and loaded their weapons to fire at the police party to escape. SI Vikas Deep and Ct Kuldeep succeeded to overpower them along with their loaded pistols with the help of other raiding party members, Delhi Police stated. "On checking the pistol of the accused Arif, one live cartridge was recovered from its chamber and five live cartridges of .32 bore in its magazine, whereas, from the pistol of the accused Kurban, one live round from its chamber and three live cartridges in its magazine were recovered. During the search of the backpack of the accused Arif, three more sophisticated pistols of .32 bore were recovered," said Delhi Police.

"During the search of their Scorpio car, 15 kg of Opium was concealed in polythene packets of "EveryDay Iodised Salt" and packets of Ruchi Gold Refined Palmolein Oil) were recovered from the car dashboard and Blank Space of the Mudguards of both the backside tyres of the car," Delhi Police added. (ANI)

