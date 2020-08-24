Left Menu
Syria Constitutional Committee "on hold" after three members test positive for COVID-19 - UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is "currently on hold" after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a U.N. statement said. The office of U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:34 IST
Representative image

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is "currently on hold" after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a U.N. statement said. The office of U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One third is nominated by the Syrian government, one third by the opposition, and one third is from civil society.

"Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was underway.

