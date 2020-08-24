Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hongkong firm moves Delhi HC challenging enforcement of govt order imposing restrictions

The plea said the exclusion of the petitioner firm from the tendering process will unfairly limit competition and the securement of the best price and will affect the fairness of the tender process and will be against public interest. By its July 23 order the Government of India has amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security, an official statement had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:07 IST
Hongkong firm moves Delhi HC challenging enforcement of govt order imposing restrictions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Hongkong-based company Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the enforcement of an order of the Central government imposing restrictions on bidders from countries sharing land border with India. As per the July 23 order of Ministry of Finance, any bidder from such countries sharing land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) only if the bidder is registered with the competent authority.

The competent authority will be the Registration Committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Petitioner Schlumberger Asia Services Limited, a Hongkong registered company, said the July 23 order was not enforceable and also sought direction to the Central government to constitute a Registration Committee so that all the applications submitted for registration can be processed and it can then participate in the tenders issued by the ONGC. When the plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the Registration Committee has been appointed on August 6 and the format for submitting the applications shall be finalised by Tuesday.

He submitted that the last date for both the tenders in question are being extended. The last date in first tender was July 29 and now stands extended to August 26 and the last date for the second tender was August 25 and it has been extended to August 31. He also clarified that the last date in respect of the first tender is also going to be extended beyond August 26.

The bench, in its order, said "It is deemed appropriate to defer orders on the present petition to await further instructions not only on the aspect of the format that shall be recommended by the Registration Committee constituted in terms of the O M (Office Memorandum) dated July 23, but also with regard to the timeline within which the applications submitted by the parties shall be processed." The high court listed the matter for further hearing on August 27. The firm, represented through senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul and lawyer Bishwajit Dubey, said the implementation of the government order against it without the necessary steps required to be taken by the government authorities and determination of application for registration is arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of provisions of the Constitution.

India shares land border with seven countries namely China, Pakistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The plea said the exclusion of the petitioner firm from the tendering process will unfairly limit competition and the securement of the best price and will affect the fairness of the tender process and will be against public interest.

By its July 23 order the Government of India has amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security, an official statement had said. The Department of Expenditure has, under the said Rules, issued a detailed order on public procurement to strengthen the defence of India and national security, it had said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican party re-nominates Trump as presidential candidate

The Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the partys presidential candidate for the November 3 electionsTrump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Jo...

German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned

German doctors treating Russia opposition figure Alexei Navalny at a Berlin hospital said on Monday that medical examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.Navalny, a critic of Russian President ...

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Just as millions of children are heading back to school, the World Health Organization says those aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus. The recommendations presented Monday follow the widespre...

Gujarat: Rain wreaks havoc in many areas; 9 dead, 1,900 shifted

Nine persons died and 1,900 people were shifted to safer places in Gujarat on Monday as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, especially the Saurashtra region, causing flooding in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Aji dam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020