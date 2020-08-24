Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat HC allows Pakistani national to return home

Vora, a resident of Karachi, was in 2016 found in possession of fake demonetised currency notes by the Surat Railways police when he was on way to Mumbai along with his relatives to attend a religious function, police had said. He was later acquitted in the case by a local court in Surat, which, however, did not allow him to leave India as the appeal against his acquittal moved by the state government in the High Court was pending.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:38 IST
Gujarat HC allows Pakistani national to return home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat High Court on Monday allowed a Pakistani national, who was acquitted in a fake currency case, to go back to his home country and asked authorities to complete formalities for his return. A division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and NV Anjaria directed the Railway police in Surat city to issue the Pakistani man, Sajjad Burhanuddin Vora, a no objection certificate (NOC) for him to obtain the required exit permit.

The bench disposed of a habeas corpus plea moved by the Pakistani High Commission while directing the Superintendent of Police, Surat Railway police, to issue him the NOC by August 29 for him to travel to his country. A habeas corpus plea is a petition filed to ensure a person under arrest is brought before a court to determine if the detention is legal.

The court also directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to issue the exit permit and also waive all leviable fees of overstay, among other things, within a period of seven days from the date of NOC. Vora, a resident of Karachi, was in 2016 found in possession of fake demonetized currency notes by the Surat Railways police when he was on way to Mumbai along with his relatives to attend a religious function, police had said.

He was later acquitted in the case by a local court in Surat, which, however, did not allow him to leave India as the appeal against his acquittal moved by the state government in the High Court was pending. The HC had in July 2019 dismissed the appeal.

However, the local police refused to give him a NOC without which his return to Pakistan was not possible as the FRRO asked for the document. In its order on August 17, the Supreme Court also dismissed an appeal against his acquittal moved by the state government.

Through his lawyer Aum Kotwal, Vora had last month approached the High Court seeking its direction to the police to issue him NOC. The Pakistan High Commission later filed a habeas corpus petition in the court, saying Vora was being held against his will.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi

At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked an area in southern Burundi, three local witnesses told Reuters on Monday. It was unclear whether the dead were members of the security forces, civilians, or attackers. The witnesses asked...

One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center CHC will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked th...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Monday that he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger. The Charite hospital sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020