Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York probing whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated asset values

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:06 IST
New York probing whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated asset values
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The New York state attorney general is investigating whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization improperly manipulated the value of the U.S. president's assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, and said Trump's son Eric has been uncooperative in the civil probe. The disclosure was made in a filing on Monday with a New York state court in Manhattan, where Attorney General Letitia James is demanding that the Trump Organization, Eric Trump and others comply with subpoenas from her office.

Lawyers for the attorney general said the subpoenas were issued as part of her "ongoing confidential civil investigation into potential fraud or illegality," adding there has been no determination that any laws were broken. Alan Garten, chief legal officer for the Trump Organization, where Eric Trump is an executive vice president, said the company has tried to cooperate with James, a Democrat, as the Republican Trump seeks a second term in office.

"The Trump Organization has done nothing wrong," Garten said. "The NYAG's continued harassment of the company as we approach the election (and filing of this motion on the first day of the Republican National Convention) once again confirms that this investigation is all about politics." James said she began her probe after Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen said in Congressional testimony that the president's financial statements inflated some asset values to save money on loans and insurance, and deflated other asset values to reduce real estate taxes.

She also said Eric Trump was "intimately involved" in one or more transactions being reviewed, and had "no plausible basis" to refuse to testify pursuant to a subpoena. Four properties are being probed, with a particular focus on a 212-acre (85.8 hectare) property in northern Westchester County, north of New York City, called the Seven Springs Estate.

James is examining an apparent $21.1 million tax deduction for Seven Springs for 2015 from the donation of a "conservation easement," following Donald Trump's two-decade failure to build a golf course or residential housing on the property. Other properties being probed include 40 Wall Street in downtown Manhattan, the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.

The attorney general said the latter property, which towers a quarter-mile over the Chicago River, has been "omitted" from Donald Trump's "Statement of Financial Condition" since 2009. James said "significant amounts" of subpoenaed materials have been produced but there is an impasse over other materials.

"For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings," James said. "They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath." In separate litigation, Donald Trump for a year has been fighting to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from enforcing a subpoena seeking eight years of his tax returns, in connection with a criminal probe.

A federal appeals court will hear Trump's arguments on Sept. 1, after a judge refused to void Vance's subpoena. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump does not deserve immunity from Vance's probe.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals' Molina defends photo showing him, others maskless

A photo posted to social media by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caught the attention of his followers -- and his employers -- but he said there was no cause for concern. Late Sunday, Molina shared a picture on Instagram that sho...

Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case

The Chilean Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite businessman Carlos Cardoen, whom it accuses of having illegally exported a mineral used to make cluster bombs to Iraq.The court said too much time had ...

South Africa cinema industry to reopen after five-month closure due to COVID-19

The South African cinema industry has put on a united, non-competitive front for the first time to reopen on August 28 the cinemas which have been shut down across the country for the past five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All of So...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020